The Broncos Fire Head Coach Vic Fangio

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Denver’s head coach, Vic Fangio, has been fired.

Broncos have fired Vic Fangio, per a team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

Fangio spent most of his career as a Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers coach before taking on Denver’s Head coaching duties in 2019.

He never had a winning season in his three years at the helm. Fangio racked up a 19-30 record as a Head coach with the Broncos.

In his final press conference, Fangio pointed to a lack of elite quarterback play as the most significant factor for his team’s ineffective offense.

Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Teddy Bridgewater primarily served as Denver’s quarterbacks during his tenure.

Broncos’ President and CEO Joe Ellis released a statement on Sunday, stating that General manager George Paton will have his full support in finding a replacement for Fangio.

