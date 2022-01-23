The ECHL Suspends Jacob Panetta Indefinitely for Racist Taunt by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The ECHL announced Sunday Jacksonville Iceman’s Jacob Panetta had been suspended indefinitely for using a racist taunt toward the South Carolina Stingrays’ Jordan Subban.

Jordan Subban tweeted about the incident, saying Panetta was “making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is.” His brother NHL defenseman P.K. Subban tweeted a video showing the offending taunt.

Stingrays team president Rob Concannon released a statement saying, “The South Carolina Stingrays are disgusted and appalled by last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban.”

The Jacksonville Iceman is a minor league affiliate of the New York Rangers, and South Carolina is an affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

This incident happened just one day after AHL forward Krystof Hrabik was suspended for 30 games after making racist gestures toward Boko Imama.