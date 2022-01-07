The NHL postpones Thursday's Ducks vs. Red Wings game by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NHL postpones Thursday’s Ducks vs. Red Wings game and reschedules it for January 9.

The announcement is a result of Anaheim encountering COVID-19 related issues.

Hours before the game, the Ducks placed Sam Carrick, John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm, and Vinni Lettieri under the league’s COVID-19 protocols. They joined teammates Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Getzlaf, and Derek Grant, who are already under the protocols. Trevor Zegras cleared protocols but was not going to play Thursday regardless.

Zegras is second on the team in scoring, with 25 points in 30 games, while Getzlaf is fourth with 20 points in 29 games.

Coming into tonight’s game, Anaheim sits second in the Pacific division but has lost four of its past five games.

