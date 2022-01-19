Titans' Derrick Henry Cleared For Contact In Tuesday's Practice by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) was cleared for contact in Tuesday’s team practice, per TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt.

Vrabel: The @Titans will be in pads today, and @KingHenry_2 will be a part of that. We'll see how he handles the work with contact and make a decision on him later in the week — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 18, 2022

This bodes well for Henry’s status heading into Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals as he has not seen the field since he suffered the foot injury on Halloween in Week 8. At the time, the two-time Pro Bowler was far and away the number one fantasy running back and third out of all NFL players. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days as the top seed looks to make their first Super Bowl since 1999.

In eight games this season, Henry had 219 attempts for 937 yards on the ground to go along with ten rushing touchdowns. His ten rushing touchdowns were still good for sixth in the league at the end of the regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.