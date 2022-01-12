Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Expect Bagley's Struggles To Continue & Embiid To Regress by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have nine games waiting on Wednesday’s NBA slate and a pair of player props we believe are best to back up the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Marvin Bagley III Under 9.5 Points (-110)

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has had an interesting first half of the 2021-22 season. A refusal to sign a contract extension concluded with the team informing him that he would no longer be a part of the rotation. Bagley is now seeing minutes, but he is averaging just 8.0 points per game and not seeing much volume or production. The big man has stayed under double-digits in seven of his past ten outings and is shooting just 36 percent in that span. Bagley is back on the floor, but it’s hard to back him for much scoring at this point without the volume and some minor foul trouble. Take the big man to stay under this total on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joel Embiid Under 31.5 Points (-106)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid might be the league’s most terrifying player to bet unders on, but we are going to do so as a sell-high point on his recent production. Embiid is dominating lately with four straight 31-point performances, part of a stretch of seven consecutive games scoring 30 or more. The hook on the total of 31.5 gives us a bit of cushion from his recent numbers, and when you take a step back, Embiid has only cleared this total in eight of his 28 games this season. He did so just 43 percent of the time last season as well, so there is a bit of value to be had here, especially as the All-Star will only draw more attention as he keeps these performances up. Take Embiid to finish below this total on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

