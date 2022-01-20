Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Fade Ingram, Back Johnson In Thursday's Perimeter Plays by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s a typical, quiet Thursday night in the NBA with just three games on the slate, but we still have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Brandon Ingram Under 1.5 Made Threes (+130)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is one of the league’s toughest defensive assignments as the 24-year old can fill it up in a hurry from the floor. Although, an area of Ingram’s game that has seen a slight dip in his fifth season is his ability to score from the perimeter. After averaging 2.4 threes per game in 2019-20 and 2.3 in 2020-21, the former All-Star is now making just 1.6 triples per outing this year. On top of that, Ingram has made two or more three-pointers in just 14 of his 35 games this season, including just twice in his previous ten games. With some big-time plus-money to the under, fade Ingram as both recent form, and season-long trends seem to work against him.

Cameron Johnson To Make 3+ Threes (+215)

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson has been one of the more consistent scoring outputs for the team over the past few weeks, and that has shown from beyond the arc. Johnson has cashed this ticket in five of his previous six and 19 of 40 games on the year. With odds at +215, you are seeing an expected probability of just 31.7 percent from FanDuel Sportsbook on something that has occurred nearly half the time this season from Johnson. He may not start on Thursday night as he has recently, but it’s still great value from a season-long perspective on one of the more consistent players on the team. Take Johnson to hit three triples in this spot.

