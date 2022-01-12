Today's NBA Best Bet: Fade The Kings At Home vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The only way to snap out of a losing streak is to keep firing away. That’s the situation we find ourselves in at the moment after a 3-0-1 ATS start to the New Year. Let’s head to the Golden State for our best bet in a matchup that features the Sacramento Kings hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Lakers -148 | Kings +126

Spread: Lakers -3 (-114) | Kings +3 (-106)

Total: Over 231.5 (-110) | Under 231.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Lakers +1300 | Kings +50000

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, News, Analysis, and Picks

If the NBA season ended today, the Los Angeles Lakers would be the seventh seed in the playoff play-in tournament. The good news is there’s still half a season left to go with Anthony Davis returning from an MCL injury in the coming weeks. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of this Lakers team just yet, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they play much better down the stretch. As crazy as it might sound, I think the Lakers have overachieved to even be one game above .500 at 21-20.

If you look at the Western Conference, they could easily be in the five-hole, considering they’re just 1.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Mavericks. And while Los Angeles has struggled at times against the upper echelon teams in the league, I don’t think that’s been the case against the NBA’s lesser squads.

The Sacramento Kings certainly fit the description of a more inferior team. They’re just 16-27 on the season and come into this contest on a five-game losing streak. Sacramento’s decision to play with an up-tempo style is a bit bewildering, considering they’re ranked sixth in pace with 103.4 possessions per game. Moreover, playing at a fast pace doesn’t bode well for a team that’s 26th in defensive efficiency and allowing 109.8 points per 100 possessions.

To the Lakers’ credit, they rank 15th in defensive efficiency (allowing 106.1 points per 100 possessions), and that’s even with Davis on the sidelines. Keep in mind that when facing teams with a winning percentage below .400, the Lakers are 4-0 ATS coming into this contest. Los Angeles is also 21-8-1 ATS in the past 30 meetings against Sacramento and 9-4 ATS in the previous 13 meetings.

I think the Lakers are aware they need to win the games they’re supposed to move up the standings. Look for them to take care of business yet again on Wednesday night.

Pick: Lakers -3

