Tonight's NHL Betting Guide: Roll the dice on the Leafs, Penguins have edge in battle of the birds

Only two NHL games are postponed Tuesday, leaving us seven matches to choose from. We’ll be taking a look at the Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights and the Penguins vs. Ducks at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Leafs -120 / Golden Knights +100

Spread: Leafs +210 (+1.5) / Golden Knights -265 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-110) Under 6 (-110)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

Since coming back from the NHL’s extended Christmas break, the Leafs have been alternating postponements with actual games. In the new year, they’ve won two of three. Toronto’s previous game was a 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche. Following up a trip to Colorado with a game in Vegas is no picnic. With the Leafs’ contest against New Jersey postponed the other night, this matchup is their second game of a six-game road trip.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have fallen to third in Western Conference after dropping three of its past four. After another stint on the injured list, Vegas just got Mark Stone back, but they’re still without Max Pacioretty and Nicolas Hague. Laurent Brossoit is day-today, but Robin Lehner will likely start in goal. It won’t come into play for this game, but Jack Eichel has started skating for the first time after having neck surgery.

The Leafs will be riding with Jack Campbell in the net. Campbell is one of the early favorites for the Vezina Trophy. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Campbell is a +550 to win the Vezina, and only Andrei Vasilevskiy is ahead of him in the odds. Campbell leads the NHL with a .936 SV% and is third with a 1.99 GAA.

Toronto has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +29, while Vegas has the seventh at +22. The Golden Knights are fifth in goal-scoring, racking up 3.47 goals per game. Toronto is seventh this season with 3.39 goals per game but second since December 1 average 4.6. Auston Matthews leads the Leafs in scoring, with 22 goals and 14 assists in 30 games.

In the previous meeting between the two, Toronto won 4-0.

Despite the loss to the Avs, the Leafs are on a roll, and they’re getting some of the best goaltending in the league.

We’re leaning towards Toronto and the over.

The Picks: Leafs moneyline (-120), Over 6 (-110), Auston Matthews – First goal scorer (+950)



Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins -178 / Ducks +146

Spread: Penguins +136 (-1.5) / Ducks -168 (+1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-105)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Penguins dropped their previous game 3-2 to the Stars but were on a ten-game win streak before that. Tristan Jarry has been a revelation in the net for them. He’s ranked third with a .931 SV% and first with a 1.94 GAA. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Jarry could be a bargain at +2600 to win the Vezina Trophy.

Meanwhile, Anaheim’s goaltending situation is a little bit different. With John Gibson on the COVID-list, the Ducks will start either Anthony Stolarz or Lukas Dostal. Stolarz has been good in the 11 games he’s played, posting a .931 SV% and 2.22 GAA. Dostal hasn’t been bad, but he’s only played one game this season.

Pittsburgh is still without Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker due to injury, while Casey DeSmith and Drew O’Connor are under COVID-19 protocols. In addition to Gibson, the Ducks will be missing Josh Mahura, Max Jones, and Adam Henrique.

The Pens are ninth in goal-scoring, putting home 3.26 goals a game, while the Ducks are 16th with only 2.97. Bryan Rust has been an absolute madman for Pittsburgh. Over Rust’s previous four games, he has eight goals and four assists. Troy Terry leads Anaheim, scoring 22 goals and 14 assists through 37 games this season.

We’re banking on the Pens staying hot and Jarry to get the job done in the net.

The Picks: Penguins moneyline (-178), Under 5.5 (-105), Sidney Crosby – Points: Over 0.5 (-250)



