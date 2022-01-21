Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Wizards in Washington on Friday night as both teams continue to vie for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards NBA Game Information TOR (21-21) WAS (23-22) Date: 01/21/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Capital One Arena Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds Moneyline (Open): Toronto Raptors (-100) vs Washington Wizards (-120) Moneyline (Current): Toronto Raptors (-102) vs Washington Wizards ( -116 ) Spread (Open): Toronto Raptors (+1) vs. Washington Wizards (-1) Spread (Current): Toronto Raptors (+ 1 ) vs. Washington Wizards ( -1 ) Game Total (Open): 216.5 Game Total (Current): 218.5 All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to Win NBA Championship Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (+ 13000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Washington Wizards (+ 18000 ) Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (68.48%) vs. Washington Wizards (31.52%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards News and Notes

It’s the final regular-season meeting of the year between these two teams as Toronto leads the series 2-1. The Raptors will look to get things back on track as they have lost five of their past six and have fallen to tenth place in a tightly-contested Eastern Conference.

The key for Washington here will be forcing turnovers on the defensive end, something they have struggled with all season long. The Wizards rank 28th in the NBA in turnovers forced per game, while the Raptors are fourth in turnovers committed per contest this year. Add in that Washington ranks 26th in offensive rebounds per game, While Toronto is tops in the league, and you may see a game where the visitors will have many more opportunities to score between second-chance points and empty possessions from the Wizards. It’s a solid indicator of why the Raptors rank fifth in field goal attempts per game and the Wizards sit at 25th in the NBA.

The Raptors will be the team that values the extra possessions and actively avoids empty trips down the court, which will always win you games in the long run. Between the stats and the expected margin of +5.6 from the SportsGrid Betting Model, back Toronto to get it done on Friday night.

As for the total, these two are each among the ten teams in the NBA who are currently producing overs at a profitable rate on the season. With a projected total of 229.4 in this outing, that’s nearly an 11-point difference between the projection and the actual total of 218.5. As yet another five-star play, take this one to go over the total.

