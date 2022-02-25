Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan Scheduled to Carry Biggest Cap Hit in NFL History by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to CBS Sports, as things stand, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will carry the largest cap hit in NFL history during the 2022 season.

The number? How does $48,662,500 sound?

The 36-year-old is entering year four of a five-year, $150 million contract signed in 2018. Ryan is scheduled to make an additional $43,612,500 in 2023.

The 2016 NFL MVP’s play declined in 2021 when he threw for 3968 yards with 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Ryan’s 20 touchdowns were the second-fewest of his career, while his 6.8 adjusted yards per attempt was the league’s third-lowest.

Were the organization to deal Ryan before June 1, it would leave them with $40 million in dead money. If a trade were to occur after June 1, that dead-money hit would be spread out over the next two seasons – $24.9 million and $15.6 million, respectively.

A likelier scenario would be Ryan playing out the remainder of his contract, especially given the lack of enticing quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

The four-time Pro Bowler is currently eighth on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list (59,735) and ninth all-time in passing touchdowns (367).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons’ odds of winning the NFC South at +490.