Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Betting Guide: The Upset Watch Is On In Fayetteville by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve got a blockbuster matchup in the SEC as the top-ranked Auburn Tigers will head into an electric Bud Walton Arena to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. We’ll be taking a deep dive into the odds and see where we can find value in what will be a must-watch game.

Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Auburn -130 | Arkansas +108

Spread: Auburn -2 (-110) | Arkansas +2 (-110)

Total: 151.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks News, Analysis, and Picks

Auburn enters on a 19-game winning streak and is the only team in the nation with just one loss, a defeat that came in double-overtime to Connecticut back in November at the Battle 4 Atlantis. There has been a bit of a trend in recent games for the Tigers that shows they often play down to their opponents in road spots. Each of their last three road games has come against SEC opponents that rank outside of KenPom’s top 100 and only snuck away with two, three, and nine-point victories in each of those outings. Arkansas will clearly pose a bigger threat and it’s almost never a bad idea to back a home underdog who is currently on an eight-game winning streak.

The other area where this game may favor Arkansas is their veteran-laden roster. Head coach Eric Musselman typically rolls with four seniors in their starting lineup while Auburn will likely have four underclassmen in their starting five. For a younger team, heading to an older team’s home court can often spell doom and with how close the Tigers have cut it in their last few road trips, this feels like a great spot to bet on the end of their monstrous winning streak. Take the Razorbacks to cover the spread in this one and don’t be afraid to take a stab at that attractive moneyline.

The Pick: Arkansas +2 (-110)

All NCAAM basketball game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.