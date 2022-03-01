Bad Beat Alert – UNC Sinks Syracuse Backers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sports betting has a way of ripping your heart out. Like the masochists we are, we always crawl back for more.

Syracuse Orange backers will be clambering back to the betting window after taking a unique bad beat on Monday.

The Orange entered their ACC tilt against the North Carolina Tar Heels as +8 underdogs. Cuse came flying out of the gates, building a 9-0 lead a couple of minutes into the game. UNC battled back to take a five-point lead into the second half.

Neither team had any breathing room in the second stanza, with the game staying within a couple of buckets from start to finish. Still, Syracuse was in the driver’s seat late. A wild exchange with 11 seconds to go forced the game to overtime.

That’s where Cuse’s demise began.

North Carolina, who failed to cover at any point in regulation, took over, claiming a nine-point lead with 55 seconds to go. Not another basket was scored, and Syracuse bettors were left with empty wallets and heartbreak.

Cuse may have a chance to redeem themselves against UNC in the upcoming conference tourney. FanDuel Sportsbooks has futures available for bettors to get in on the action.