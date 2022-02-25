Blazers' Drew Eubanks Starting Thursday vs. Warriors
According to Portland Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, center Drew Eubanks will start Thursday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors.
Drew Eubanks @DrewEubanks12 will get the start in his first game as a @trailblazers alongside @AnferneeSimons, @joshhart, @EllebyCj and @IAmJustise.— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 25, 2022
Eubanks fills in for the injured Jusuf Nurkic, who has been ruled out with plantar fasciitis. Joining Eubanks in the new-look Portland lineup is Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justice Winslow, and C.J. Elleby.
Upon being dealt to the Toronto Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs, the 25-year-old was subsequently waived before signing a 10-day contract with the Blazers. However, he finds himself in a prime opportunity to impress, as Nurkic is reportedly expected to miss at least a month with his injury.
Eubanks has made 49 appearances this season, with averages of 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in a little over 12 minutes per game. At just $4,500 on FanDuel, he could represent an interesting value play in DFS tournaments and single-game contests.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Blazers as ten-point underdogs on the spread and +400 on the moneyline.