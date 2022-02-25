Blazers' Drew Eubanks Starting Thursday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Portland Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, center Drew Eubanks will start Thursday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors.

Eubanks fills in for the injured Jusuf Nurkic, who has been ruled out with plantar fasciitis. Joining Eubanks in the new-look Portland lineup is Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justice Winslow, and C.J. Elleby.

Upon being dealt to the Toronto Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs, the 25-year-old was subsequently waived before signing a 10-day contract with the Blazers. However, he finds himself in a prime opportunity to impress, as Nurkic is reportedly expected to miss at least a month with his injury.

Eubanks has made 49 appearances this season, with averages of 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in a little over 12 minutes per game. At just $4,500 on FanDuel, he could represent an interesting value play in DFS tournaments and single-game contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Blazers as ten-point underdogs on the spread and +400 on the moneyline.