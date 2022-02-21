Brooklyn Nets to Sign Guard Goran Dragic by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Goran Dragic will sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2022

This season, Dragic has played five games for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 18 minutes, eight points, and 1.8 assists. Dragic was sent to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline and had his contract bought out. The veteran guard has had some postseason success, recently starting 16 playoff games during the Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals in 2020. During that postseason, he averaged an impressive 19 points per game.

Brooklyn needs another point guard considering Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving will only be available for eight of the Nets’ remaining 23 games. The Nets will waive Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Dragic.

Brooklyn is eighth in the Eastern Conference and has lost 12 of their past 14 games. The Nets are still awaiting Ben Simmons’s debut, as well as Kevin Durant’s return from a knee injury.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nets are +600 to win the 2022 NBA Championship and +270 to win the Eastern Conference.