Bruins Odds: Please Shop Around When Betting B’s Stanley Cup Futures

The Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup odds are rather wide-ranging.

Betting the future market allows you to shop around for the best prices because American sportsbooks deal different odds based on their liabilities behind the counter and their perception of a given team.

You won’t necessarily find a big monetary gap on the Colorado Avalanche, the betting favorite at every book in the country. The Avs are as low as +375 and high as +450 because they’re a damn good hockey team and books aren’t exactly in a hurry to write any more bets on them.

But when buying stock in a team like Boston — 11th on the betting sheet at most shops — you can really get a noticeable bang for your buck.

Bruins title odds

+1700 Bet365 ($100 wins $1,700)

+2000 FOX Bet

+2000 SugarHouse

+2000 WynnBET

+2200 BetMGM

+2200 Caesars

+2200 DraftKings

+2400 Circa

+2400 PointsBet

+2500 FanDuel

+3000 SuperBook ($100 wins $3,000)

A $100 dollar bet would win you an extra $1,300 if you place it at the SuperBook in Las Vegas (30-1) instead of Bet365 in New Jersey (17-1). Always be shopping.

The Bruins are 17-7-2 since Jan. 1, but their Cup odds haven’t really budged because of all the “heavy hitters” in their way out East. Sportsbooks certainly respect the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers while professional bettors love the Carolina Hurricanes. There’s also the always-dangerous Pittsburgh Penguins, plus the New York Rangers with Igor Shesterkin, the hottest goalie in the league.

I still think Boston’s number is a tad disrespectful. The B’s have a very good top-six forward group, a responsible blue line and a blossoming young goalie in Jeremy Swayman. That’s a very similar model to the 2019 St. Louis Blues who obviously bested the B’s with rookie Jordan Binnington between the pipes.

And look out if Boston adds another crucial piece at the trade deadline.

“Imagine the Bruins with Patrick Kane,” one professional bettor told NESN. “Can you imagine them rolling out Marchand-Bergeron-Kane in the playoffs? Or how about Tomas Hertl? Hertl is much more realistic and they could go Hall-Hertl-Pastrnak on the second line. That’s pretty dangerous, too.

“You have to think (general manager) Don Sweeney knows he needs to add another high-caliber player.”

The trick to betting futures is to bet the right team at the right price. I would argue that given Boston’s playoff potential — and ability to add an offensive weapon — the Bruins’ odds will drop as we get closer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So if you’re planning on buying a ticket, you should do it now to maximize your money.

If the Bruins stay hot and finish the regular season strong, you can forget about getting those 30-1 odds.