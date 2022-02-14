Calgary Flames Acquire Tyler Toffoli from Montreal by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to the Calgary Flames Official Website, the club has acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick (top-ten protected), a 2023 fifth-round pick, and forwards Tyler Pitlick and Emil Heineman.

The move reunites Toffoli with head coach Daryl Sutter, who coached the former King during their time together in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old had notched 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 37 games for the Canadiens prior to Monday’s deal. It’s a nice boost for a Flames team that is currently in the midst of a six-game winning streak while sitting just one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division.

Speaking with reporters, Flames general manager Brad Treliving said, “It’s a Stanley Cup winner. To me, he’s a top-six forward in this league.”

Toffoli will likely make his debut tomorrow when Calgary hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Pitlick joins his seventh NHL team, having tallied 86 points in 311 games.

Emil Heineman is the prospect in the deal. Heineman, who’s currently playing for Leksands IF of the SHL, was originally drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. He’s recorded 16 points in 36 games for Leksands IF this season but has yet to appear in an NHL game.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Flames at +2000 odds to win the Stanley Cup.