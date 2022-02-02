Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Enters COVID-19 Protocols

The Athletic NHL reports that Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin has entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols. This means he’ll miss Wednesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers.

 

Ovechkin will also miss out on the NHL’s All-Star festivities this weekend. However, perhaps the one bright spot is that he will probably miss fewer games for the Capitals, considering they won’t be back in action until Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Washington currently has 59 points on the season, five points behind the Hurricanes and Rangers, who sit atop the Metropolitan Division with 64 points each. If the season were to end today, the Capitals would be the seventh seed as they trail the Panthers by ten points in the East.

With Ovechkin ruled out on Wednesday, the Capitals have dropped from a -125 favorite to a +115 underdog. As for the total, we’re seeing some sharp money come in on the under, which is as high as 6.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

