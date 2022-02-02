Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Enters COVID-19 Protocols by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Athletic NHL reports that Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin has entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols. This means he’ll miss Wednesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.



He will miss their game against the Oilers on Wednesday and the upcoming NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas this weekend.



More: https://t.co/imHQ9gd1gg pic.twitter.com/Aca0pU2kF7 — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 2, 2022

Ovechkin will also miss out on the NHL’s All-Star festivities this weekend. However, perhaps the one bright spot is that he will probably miss fewer games for the Capitals, considering they won’t be back in action until Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Washington currently has 59 points on the season, five points behind the Hurricanes and Rangers, who sit atop the Metropolitan Division with 64 points each. If the season were to end today, the Capitals would be the seventh seed as they trail the Panthers by ten points in the East.

With Ovechkin ruled out on Wednesday, the Capitals have dropped from a -125 favorite to a +115 underdog. As for the total, we’re seeing some sharp money come in on the under, which is as high as 6.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.