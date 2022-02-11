Cavaliers' Darius Garland OUT Friday vs. Pacers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has been ruled out of Friday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his lower back – this according to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report.

It’s the same injury that caused the 22-year-old to recently miss four of Cleveland’s past five games.

The news comes as a surprise after Garland was active for the Cavs’ last contest against the San Antonio Spurs – a game in which he tallied 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

This will be the first night of a back-to-back for Cleveland, which could have played a role in the team’s decision to hold their recently named all-star out of the lineup.

Garland has been enjoying an excellent season, posting averages of 19.9 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

His previous absence saw backup point guard Rajon Rondo log 31 minutes. However, the biggest beneficiary should be the newly acquired Caris LeVert. LeVert made his Cavs debut on Wednesday, notching 11 points, two assists, and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench. While we’re still waiting for confirmation on who will replace Garland in the starting lineup, LeVert is in line to see a sizeable increase in usage regardless of whether he starts or functions as the club’s sixth man. His FanDuel price of $8,700 appears bloated, but he could be worth it.

Meanwhile, big-men Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, and Jarrett Allen should also be tasked with more offensive responsibility, making all-three high upside DFS targets as well this evening.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cavaliers listed as six-point road favorites and -230 on the Moneyline.