Chris Paul Expected to Miss Six to Eight Weeks With Thumb Fracture

Guards are dropping like flies on Team LeBron ahead of the NBA All-Star Game. Donovan Mitchell was ruled out of Sunday night’s contest with a respiratory issue, and now Chris Paul’s participation will be minimal.

Chris Haynes confirmed that Paul is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a right thumb avulsion fracture, but the expectation is the veteran will play sparingly in the All-Star Game.

Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 21, 2022

Paul’s absence will have a more significant impact on the Phoenix Suns when the league resumes play on Thursday. This season, the 12-time All-Star has yet to miss a game for the Suns, ranking first in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player, per Basketball-Reference.

Cameron Payne has been the first off the bench to replace Paul this season and is in line for an increased workload while Paul is out.

The Suns should get Paul back for their playoff push and currently sit atop the NBA standings and NBA futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.