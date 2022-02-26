Clippers' Paul George Uncertain to Return this Season by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was non-committal when asked about star forward Paul George returning this season.

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George is “feeling better” after his MRI result but that he will “need more time.” Asked if PG could still return this season, Lue said he’s not sure. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 26, 2022

George has been sidelined since December 25, when an MRI revealed a tear in his right shoulder. The 31-year-old was recently reevaluated and is reportedly feeling better, but according to Lue, he is “going to need more time.”

The injury has forced George to miss 35 of LA’s 61 games. In his 26 appearances, the seven-time all-star posted averages of 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

George’s return (and perhaps Kawhi Leonard’s) likely hinges on how things unfold in the Western Conference playoff race. The Clippers are a game under .500 (30-31) but still find themselves in a playoff spot where they’re currently the eighth seed. Should the team maintain its playoff positioning or find itself in the play-in tournament, it could create a greater incentive for both George and Leonard to attempt a return before season’s end (and greatly increase LA’s title chances).

The Clippers are currently in action tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers before traveling to Houston to take on the Rockets on Sunday.

All NBA odds and betting lines can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.