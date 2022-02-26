Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Betting Guide: Get out of the Avalanches' way or get buried by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Avalanche -166 | Golden Knights +138

Spread: Avalanche -1.5 (+154) | Golden Knights +1.5 (-192)

Total: Over 6.5 (+104) | Under 6.5 (-128)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.



Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Colorado Avalanche are first in the NHL and 16-2-1 over their past 19 games. They’re coming off a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Gabriel Landeskog had a hat-trick in the game. Nazem Kadri leads the Avs in scoring with 22 goals and 44 assists in 49 games.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference and have lost four of their past five games. They’re coming off a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Yes, those Coyotes. William Carrier had the lone Vegas goal, and Laurent Brossoit was between the pipes for an injured Robin Lehner. The Golden Knights are also without Mark Stone and potentially Max Pacioretty.

Colorado is second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.98 goals per game, while the Golden Knights are 13th with 3.19. Both teams are mid-range in their own end. Vegas is 16th in opponent scoring, allowing 2.92 goals per game, and the Avs are 14th with 2.83.

Against the puck line, the Avalanche are 27-25 and 13-12 on the road, while the Knights are 22-30 and 8-20 at home. One trend to watch is the Avs are 10-1 in their past 11 games played with no days rest.

I’m not betting against the Avs anytime soon. They’re the favorites to win the Stanley Cup for a reason, and they’re firing on all cylinders right now.

The Picks: Avalanche moneyline (-166), Over 6.5 (+104)



All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.