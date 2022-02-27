Four Top 10 Teams Fall in Wild College Basketball Action Saturday by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Madness showed up early this year.

With the college basketball regular season winding down and conference tournaments on the horizon, March Madness is nearly upon us. If this weekend is any indication, then straitjackets may be required for the insanity that’s about to ensue.

Four top 10 teams have fallen in NCAA action today. The day started with the Michigan State Spartans knocking off the ninth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. The Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers were the next top 10 teams to be defeated, losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Tennessee Volunteers, respectively. The TCU Horned Frogs were the last upset winners, getting past the Texas Tech Red Raiders with fans storming the court at the buzzer.

The common thread among the victors was each winning team was at home.

The madness may not be over, as four more top 10 teams are in action tonight, two of which are facing off against each other.