Franchise-Tag Candidates Include Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki and Browns TE David Njoku

Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye reports that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku are viewed as franchise-tag candidates.

The Dolphins have until March 8 to franchise-tag Gesicki before he hits free agency. The tag is worth about $11 million and would keep Gesicki with the team for another year. The Penn State product was used mostly as a receiver in the Miami offense instead of a traditional tight end role. In 2021, he made 73 receptions for 780 receiving yards, which were second on the team to Jaylen Waddle.

The Browns would not get as much value by tagging Njoku before the deadline, but it’s still being considered. Njoku was third on Cleveland with 475 receiving yards but had two fewer receptions than fellow tight end Austin Hooper, who signed a five-year, $44 million contract with the Browns back in 2020.

