Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon OUT Wednesday vs. Wizards by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Washington Wizards with a sore right Achilles.

This will be Brogdon’s 14th consecutive game on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old has appeared in just 28 of Indiana’s 59 games this season, posting averages of 18.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per contest. With Wednesday’s matchup being the club’s final game before the All-Star break, Brogdon’s next opportunity to return to the floor will be February 25 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the meantime, trade deadline acquisitions Tyrese Haliburton ($9,300 on FanDuel) and Buddy Hield ($6,000 on FanDuel) will continue to carry the load offensively. In three games since joining the Pacers, Haliburton has scored 20 or more points two times, while Hield is coming off a season-high 36 points in last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Both represent solid options in Wednesday’s DFS contests against a Wizards defense allowing 109.9 PPG (17th in the Association).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Indiana as a one-point home favorite and -116 on the Moneyline.