Knee Injury Won't Prevent Fred VanVleet From Playing Saturday

Earlier on Saturday Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet was downgraded to doubtful for their tilt against the Atlanta Hawks. VanVleet is dealing with a knee contusion but his prognosis took an about-face ahead of tip-off and the 27-year-old is in the starting lineup Saturday night.

Raptors just say VanVleet will go and start tonight in Atlanta; Siakam's in as well with Trent, Barnes and Birch — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 27, 2022

VanVleet was the Raptors’ lone representative in the 2022 All-Star game. The Wichita State product is putting up a career-best 21.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, leading the Raptors in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player, per Basketball-Reference.

Gary Trent is in the starting lineup with VanVleet, but Toronto can turn to Malachi Flynn if VanVleet’s knee doesn’t hold up against the Hawks.

The Raptors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after last night’s 125-93 drubbing at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. They entered the contest as +3.5 underdogs against the Hawks. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.