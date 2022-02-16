Kristaps Porzingis Won't Make Debut with Wizards Until After All-Star Break by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis will remain out of the Washington Wizards lineup until after the All-Star break.

Unseld says Kristaps Porzingis won’t play tomorrow either. pic.twitter.com/HCUEZ8Q2NX — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) February 16, 2022

Porzingis had yet to make his team debut since being dealt at last week’s trade deadline. The former Maverick is dealing with a knee injury, last playing in a 132-105 Dallas win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. A primary playmaker for the Mavericks, Porzingis averaged 29 minutes, 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game, starting in 34 games and ranking second in usage among starters, posting a 28.4% usage rate, only behind Luka Doncic.

Porzingis will miss Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers and Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Corey Kispert will start for the Wizards on Wednesday in place of Porzingis. Priced at $5,100 on FanDuel, Kispert has started 10 games, averaging 19 minutes, six points, three rebounds, and one assist per game.

The Wizards are a 1-point road underdog against the Indiana Pacers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 226-point total.