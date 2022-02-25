Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks Betting Guide: Road Chalk Worth Playing by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings -118 |Ducks -102

Spread: Kings -1.5 (+225) |Ducks +1.5 (-290)

Total: 5.5 Over -120 | Under -102

Neither the Los Angeles Kings nor the Anaheim Ducks were expected to compete for a playoff spot this season. Yet, here we are past the halfway point with both teams in the hunt for a berth in the postseason. The Ducks’ young roster has overachieved relative to preseason expectations and to their metrics, implying that they are regression candidates over their coming stretch. That benefits the Kings in this Pacific Division matchup.

The Ducks have the 21st-ranked expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five at 47.8%. That rating takes a hit across all strengths, dropping Anaheim to 28th in the league with a 46% mark. Despite those metrics working against them, the Ducks have an actual rating of 49.8% and a points percentage of .557. There’s a growing disconnect between Anaheim’s outcomes and their supporting metrics, indicating that the Ducks are due for more losses. We’re anticipating that against an underrated Kings team.

Analytically, LA has been one of the best in the league this season. The Anze Kopitar-led team ranks fifth in expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five and sixth across all strengths. That dominance is also reflected over their recent sample, as the Kings have outplayed six of their past seven opponents, establishing a cumulative 56% rating over that stretch. LA’s success remains grounded in defensive structure, as they’ve limited their opponents to nine or fewer quality chances in six of their past seven.

John Gibson’s metrics have taken a turn for the worse over his past few starts, setting the Kings up for success on Friday. Los Angeles is worth the investment as road chalk, as they put some distance between themselves and the Ducks in the Pacific Division standings. Overtime may be required in what’s anticipated to be a tight-checking game.

The Picks: Kings -118, Tie +310

