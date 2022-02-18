Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Betting Guide: Get in on the Undervalued Home Side by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings +142 | Golden Knights -172

Spread: Kings +1.5 (-176) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+142)

Total: 6 Over -108 | Under -112

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

Hockey fans are being treated to a matchup that puts Medieval Times to shame as the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel made his Vegas debut last time out, but it wasn’t enough to help the Golden Knights get past the Colorado Avalanche. We’re expecting a different outcome tonight as the Knights keep an underwhelming Kings attack at bay.

Los Angeles has struggled offensively over their recent sample. The Kings have been limited to nine or fewer high-danger chances in all but one of their past seven outings, with a seven-game average of 8.0 quality chances per game. Those recent performances are well below their season average of 10.4 but have yet to have a profound impact on their output. The Kings have put up above-average offensive performances, scoring three or more goals in five of those seven contests. We’re expecting a reversal of offensive fortunes as their output falters to balance with production.

The opposite is true for the Golden Knights, who have been shut out in consecutive games, despite maintaining production metrics. Moreover, the Knights have been exceptional on home-ice over their past few games, another good indicator that we should see increased production tonight. Vegas has attempted a combined 43 high-danger and 93 scoring opportunities over their previous three home games, part of a longstanding trend in which they’ve outplayed their opponents. Only once over the past 17 games have the Knights posted an expected goals-for percentage below 50 percent.

Better teams than the Kings have been shut down at the T-Mobile Arena. Vegas should maintain their elite level of play at home, facilitating the LA’s anticipated regression. The Knights are moderately priced as -172 favorites, but their actual chances of winning exceed the implied probability of the moneyline price.

The Picks: Golden Knights -172

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.