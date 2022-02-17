Los Angeles Lakers Star Anthony Davis expected to miss at least 2 weeks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that Anthony Davis will miss at least two weeks.

New story: L.A. got the win but it lost its big man with time running out on the season to make a cohesive run at it https://t.co/8MNscla5gC — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 17, 2022

On Wednesday, Davis suffered a right ankle sprain in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Utah Jazz. Davis had x-rays done at the arena and they came back negative for a fracture. Still, he was seen leaving the venue on crutches. Davis will have an MRI on Thursday.

Davis is second on the team in scoring, contributing 23.1 points a night and he leads the Lakers in rebounding, averaging 9.7 a game. He Previously missed 17 straight games through December and January with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

With the All-Star break coming up, the Lakers’ next game isn’t until February 25 against the LA Clippers which gives Davis an additional nine days to heal without missing games during that period.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is +3,300 to win the 2022 NBA Championship and +1,400 to be tops in the Western Conference.