Los Angeles Rams “Certain” Odell Beckham Jr. Returns Next Season

Even before they take the field to perhaps bring home a Super Bowl to Los Angeles, the Rams are “certain” that upcoming free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the organization next season. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on the team’s confidence and optimism of bringing back the former Cleveland Brown.

The @RamsNFL are very optimistic they will re-sign OBJ. Team brass and Sean McVay say he’s been a ideal fit. He’s impactful. Explosive. TD maker.

He can max out his $3 million in incentives with a W today but the Rams are certain it won’t be his last paycheck with them. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Beckham, who the Rams acquired from Cleveland earlier in the season, has looked rejuvenated during his time in California. The 29-year-old caught five touchdowns in eight games for LA during the regular season and continued his strong play into the playoffs. During the Rams’ three playoff victories, Beckham has accumulated 236 receiving yards on 19 catches and a score.

The three-time Pro Bowler has offered nothing but praise for the culture built by head coach Sean McVay. “This place, it feels good in my heart,” Beckham said. Beckham was also asked if he would be willing to take less money to stay in LA, to which he replied, “Yeah, of course!”

OBJ’s first order of business will be helping the Rams capture their first Lombardi Trophy since 1999 when they square off with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

FanDuel Sportsbook has LA listed as -4.5 favorites on the spread and -205 on the Moneyline.