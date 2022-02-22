Maple Leafs Defenseman Jake Muzzin Left Game Following Collision by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Leafs PR Official Twitter, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left Monday’s contest against the Montreal Canadiens following a collision and did not return.

Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will not return to tonight’s game for precautionary reasons — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 22, 2022

Muzzin exited late in the second period after colliding with Habs blueliner Chris Wideman. The 33-year-old fell and hit his head on the ice but was able to skate off under his own power.

The club ultimately ruled out Muzzin for what they described as “precautionary reasons.”

It’s another unfortunate injury for the former Stanley Cup winner, who has dealt with several during his time with the blue and white. Muzzin already missed seven games earlier this year with a concussion, as well as a significant portion of the 2019-20 campaign with a broken foot.

The Woodstock, Ontario native has compiled 12 points in 40 games for the Leafs this season.

Toronto is in action again tomorrow night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

