Multiple NFL Teams Interested in DeShaun Watson Despite Civil Cases

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reports that multiple teams are interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson despite his civil cases still pending.

Last year, the Dolphins refused to trade for Deshaun Watson without a settlement of the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him; currently, multiple teams are willing to do the deal without a settlement of the civil cases. https://t.co/VCw7mrGeOx — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 24, 2022

Watson’s lawyer says they should know whether or not his client will face criminal charges by April 1. He is currently looking at civil cases from 22 women for sexual misconduct.

It’s thought that the Miami Dolphins wanted to see a resolution to the cases before finalizing a trade for Watson. It appears the Carolina Panthers were willing to make a deal regardless, however, Watson wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers.

The Houston Texans finished the 2021 season third-to-last in the NFL with a 4-13 record. Rookie Davis Mills played 13 games at quarterback, throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Watson did not play at all during the 2021 season. In 2020, he threw for 4,823 yards, rushed for 444 yards, with 33 touchdown passes, and an additional three on the ground.

