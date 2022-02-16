Nats' First Baseman Ryan Zimmerman Announces Retirement by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After 17 seasons with the Washington Nationals, Ryan Zimmerman has officially announced his retirement from baseball.

Seventeen seasons with the Nats gave Zimmerman plenty of runway to carve his name into the team record books. The two-time Silver Slugger leaves the Nationals as the all-time leader in games, hits, runs, home runs, and runs batted in, among several other categories. The third baseman turned first baseman ends his career with 284 home runs, 1,061 runs batted in, and a .277 batting average.

For all the great things that he accomplished throughout his career, Zimmerman can hang his hat on helping Washington win the 2019 World Series and being a cornerstone player for a franchise that underwent several transformations.

Josh Bell should take over everyday first base duties once the MLB gets underway.

