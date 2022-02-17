NBA Odds: Recent Streak Has Drastically Slashed Celtics’ Title Prices Boston went from 60-to-1 to 30-to-1 to win the NBA Finals in a week's time by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a nine-game win streak and very realistically could make it 10 straight with a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Their success, likely complemented by the fact that bettors are taking notice of it themselves, have prompted oddsmakers to slash Boston’s NBA Finals betting prices, along with those to win the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division.

Less than a week ago, following a NBA trade deadline which saw the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers take part in a blockbuster trade, the Celtics still were well back of the pack at 60-to-1 to win the championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They entered Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia having dropped considerably to 40-to-1 and, following Boston’s biggest statement win of the season against the 76ers, now have been further slashed to 30-to-1.

That’s likely where Boston will remain entering the NBA All-Star break having played 60 of the season’s 82 games during the 2021-22 campaign. It’s a notable change despite the fact Boston sits behind eight other teams — including co-favorites Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns (+425) — to win the championship. Boston had the 14th-best odds less than a week ago, jumping five teams after wins over the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks and 76ers.

Of note, the data site FiveThirtyEight gives the Celtics a 23% chance at a championship.

The Celtics have seen a decrease in their Eastern Conference prices, too, as the Green are 11-to-1 to represent the East in the NBA Finals. That wager means as long as Boston gets to the NBA Finals, no matter the end result, bettors win. In line with the title odds, the C’s are behind the Nets (+230), Milwaukee Bucks (+320), 76ers (+330) and Miami Heat (+550) to win the conference. Boston currently ranks as the No. 6 seed in the East, but are just 3.5 games back from the top spot.

Additionally, the Celtics have gained some separation in regards to prices pertaining to the Atlantic Division as they now trail only the favorited 76ers (-175). Boston (+270) leads the Toronto Raptors (+850) with the second-best number to win the division. It’s worth noting that Boston trails Philadelphia, the team that just acquired All-NBA guard James Harden, by a mere one game in the division. A $100 wager on the Celtics to win the Atlantic would pay out $370 if they were able to do so.

Based on how the prices have drastically moved within the last week, it’s fair to think this could be your last chance to buy Celtics tickets while still providing yourself some value.