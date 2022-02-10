Nets trade James Harden to the 76ers With Simmons Coming to Brooklyn by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks.

Harden didn’t outright say he wanted out, but he’s been reportedly pushing for this behind the scenes. The six-time All-Star hasn’t played in the past three games for the Nets and was going to miss Thursday’s game due to a hamstring injury. It will be interesting to see how quickly his hamstring injury resolves itself now that he’s in Philly.

Harden averages 22.5 points, eight rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. Meanwhile, Curry is putting up 15 points, 3.4 rebounds, and four assists per game, while Drummond is contributing 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and two assists a night. Simmons became the most fined player in NBA history when he refused to play for Philadelphia this season.

This trade should be a net benefit for both squads as Philly and Brooklyn needed changes.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nets are favored to win the 2022 NBA Championship at +420, while the 76ers are +650.