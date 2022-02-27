New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles are well-documented this season. LeBron James and company entered the year as NBA Finals contenders but now sit on the edge of the playoffs and are at risk of missing them altogether. They face an upstart New Orleans Pelicans team that has won six of their past ten and is looking to catch the Lakers in the standings. The betting market has the Lakers installed as favorites, but based on our projections, that leaves an edge in backing the Pels.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Information

Pelicans (24-36) vs. Lakers (27-32)



Date: Sunday, February 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

TV Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSNO

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pelicans -102 | Lakers -116

Spread: Pelicans +1 (-110) | Lakers -1 (-110)

Total: 222.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Pelicans +50000 | Lakers +3900

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Pelicans 63.71% | Lakers 36.29%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Pelicans – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Pelicans – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Rating

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers News and Notes

CJ McCollum is thriving as the main man in New Orleans, averaging 29 points per game since landing with the Pelicans six games ago. That’s had a positive impact on scoring as the Pels are averaging 112.3 points per game over that span, an increase from their 106.5 season-long average. Efficiency and pace are up, too, as the Pelicans have improved their efficiency rating to 1.148 over their past three while going above their season average in shots per game in four of six.

That improved offensive play from the Pelicans comes amid a decrease in offensive output from the Lakers. LA is averaging 107 points per game over their previous four, dropping three of those decisions. Recently, three-point shooting has been of particular concern, with the Lakers making just 30.9% of shots from beyond the arc over their past three, sixth-worst in the NBA. Those poor performances have dropped their overall shooting percentage to 45.3% over that stretch, negating the Lakers’ effective defensive play.

Based on our algorithm, the wrong team is favored in tonight’s matchup. New Orleans has a 63.71% chance of winning, substantially higher than the 50.5% implied probability that comes with their -102 moneyline price. That also means there’s an implied advantage in backing the Pelicans as +1 underdogs. We rate both plays as 5-star wagers.