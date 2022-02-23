Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort Ruled Out For Thursday vs. Suns by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (shoulder) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns, per Daily Thunder’s Brandon Rahbar.

Still OUT and with various timelines to return:



Lu Dort

Kenrich Williams

Mike Muscala

Ty Jerome

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl



Expect lots of SGA-Giddey-Mann. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 23, 2022

After missing the final two games prior to the All-Star Break, Dort is now set to miss further action on the other side of the season intermission. Oklahoma City may not be so inclined to rush their second-leading scorer back from injury as they currently sit seven games behind any sort of play-in contention and are likely already looking ahead to next season. With Dort out of the lineup, expect rookie guard Tre Mann to see more minutes while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey should see even more volume than normal.

Dort has averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in 51 starts this season.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently 10-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday with the total set at 215, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.