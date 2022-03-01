Pierre Engvall and Travis Dermott Join Morning Skate, Engvall in vs. Caps by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One game is all that was needed for Pierre Engvall and Travis Dermott to resolve their non-COVID-related illnesses. Mark Masters tweeted that both players were a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs morning skate. Engvall is in the lineup against the Washington Capitals on Monday, while Dermott is not.

Pierre Engvall and Travis Dermott have joined the Leafs for the morning skate in Washington



Both missed Saturday’s game due to a non-COVID illness @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 28, 2022

Engvall has appeared in 48 games for the Leafs this season, sniping eight tallies and adding 10 assists.

Dermott has been used in a shut-down role for the Leafs this season, starting 48.8% of his shifts in the defensive zone. Still, the 25-year-old has made modest offensive contributions, chipping in with one goal and four assists.

Nicholas Robertson drew into the lineup for the first time this year, replacing Engvall on the fourth line on Saturday. He’s back in the lineup skating next to Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds against Washington.

The addition of Ilya Lyubushkin could mean less playing time for Dermott moving forward. Lyubushkin skates next to Rasmus Sandin on the third defensive pair.

