Quarterback Jameis Winston Expected to Be Back With New Orleans Saints

ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler reports that the feeling is quarterback Jameis Winston will be back with the New Orleans Saints for another season. Winston was productive for the Saints in the seven games he played in 2021 when he racked up 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. However, his 59 completion percentage left a lot to be desired.

New Orleans left Sean Payton’s coaching staff in place after Payton left the team, so they’re familiar with how to use Winston. The team started 5-2 before Winston’s season was cut short by an ACL tear in November.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent five seasons there before his two years with the Saints and will be entering his eighth season in the league. Winston threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions with the Bucs in his last full season as a starter.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Saints are +3400 to win Super Bowl LVII and +1700 to win the NFC Championship.