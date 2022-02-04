Ravens Likely To Activate Fifth-Year Option On WR Marquise Brown by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reports that the Baltimore Ravens plan to exercise the fifth-year option on wide receiver Marquise Brown.

DeCosta said he anticipates picking up WR Marquise Brown's fifth-year option. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 4, 2022

Brown finished his third season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and scored six touchdowns. Although, he did have some untimely drops that unfortunately occurred inside the endzone.

After an 8-3 start to the season, the Ravens looked likely to make a deep playoff run. However, with injuries piling up, Baltimore suffered an even more significant blow with the loss of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Nonetheless, the future remains bright for the team, especially with Brown on the roster for another two years.

Hopefully, the Ravens can avoid the injury bug next season. Even with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retiring, Baltimore will likely have to battle a new foe for supremacy in the AFC North, given the rise of Cincinnati Bengals.

