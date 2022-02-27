Rudy Gay Questionable, Jared Butler Out vs. Suns on Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Utah Jazz are still recovering from their cold snap at the end of January, and they could use their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday to shrink that gap in the standings. However, they may have to do it without Rudy Gay, who is listed as questionable for the contest with a non-COVID-related illness.

As noted by Eric Walden, Utah will also be without rooking Jared Butler, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Jazz injury report for Sunday at Phoenix:

Jared Butler is OUT with a right ankle sprain.

Rudy Gay is QUESTIONABLE due to non-COVID illness. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 27, 2022

Gay has been a valuable player off the bench for the Jazz, appearing in 35 games and averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per outing. His absence could mean more court time for Royce O’Neale, the Jazz’s primary option at power forward this year.

February has been kind to the Jazz, with Utah going 7-1 this month. They can improve that record against the league-leading Suns, but they’ll have to do so as +1 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.