San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Chicago Bulls are looking for a fourth straight win against a visiting San Antonio Spurs who come to town on a two-game winning streak.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls NBA Game Information

SAS (22-35) | CHI (36-21) Date: 02/14/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: United Center

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): San Antonio Spurs (+165) vs. Chicago Bulls (-200) Moneyline (Current): San Antonio Spurs (+ 188 ) vs. Chicago Bulls ( -225 ) Spread (Open): San Antonio Spurs (+5) vs. Chicago Bulls (-5) Spread (Current): San Antonio Spurs (+ 5.5 ) vs. Chicago Bulls ( -5.5 ) Game Total (Open): 233 Game Total (Current): 234.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs (+ 50,000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Chicago Bulls (+ 3,000 )

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Antonio Spurs (55.59%) vs. Chicago Bulls (44.41%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SAS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SAS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 5 Stars

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls Game News and Notes

The Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference and 11-17 on the road. They’re coming off a 124-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans behind Dejounte Murray’s team-high 31 points and game-high 12 assists. It was Murray’s second straight performance with 30+ points and ten+ assists, only the second Spur player ever to achieve that feat, the other being Tony Parker. Murray leads the Spurs with his 20 points and 9.3 assists per game, to go with an impressive 8.4 rebounds a game.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are second in the East and 21-8 at home, coming off a 106-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder which saw DeMar DeRozan pour in a game-high 38 points. The All-Star has scored 30 or more points in six straight games and leads the Bulls in scoring at 27.7 points per game while contributing 5.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds a night. Fellow All-Star Zach LaVine is questionable with a knee injury and didn’t play Saturday’s game.

Chicago is seventh in the NBA in scoring, putting up 112.3 points per game, while the Spurs are eighth with 111.8. The Bulls are 18th in opponent scoring, allowing 110.3 points per night, while the Spurs are 21st with 111.6. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 234.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 220.

Against the spread, San Antonio is 30-27 and 16-12 on the road, while Chicago is 33-23-1 and 19-10 at home. One trend to watch is the Bulls are 5-1 ATS over their past six when their opponent scored 100 points or more in their previous game.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes San Antonio in this matchup. According to the model, the Spurs have a 55.59 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -125, and a 1.6 point expected margin of victory. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Spurs at +188 on the moneyline and +5.5 on the spread.

The model recommends San Antonio’s moneyline and spread, giving both wagers a five-star rating. The SGM also predicts this game to fall below the 234.5 total and suggests the under as a five-star bet.