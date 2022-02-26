Semyon Varlamov will start for the New York Islanders on Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Semyon Varlamov will start for the New York Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday, reports.

Varly indeed first goalie off for #Isles. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 26, 2022

Varlamov was cleared earlier this week from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. This will be his first start since Feb. 2, a 3-0 shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken.

This has been a trying season for Varlamov. He missed the beginning of the season due to injury, then had to deal with COVID-19 running rampant throughout the team before dealing with it himself. Despite this, Varlamov has persevered with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Islanders’ chances at making the playoffs this season are minute, to put it kindly. Should they decide that the season is over for them, Varlamov and his $5 million contract for next season could make an enticing trade option for teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Washington Capitals, among others.

