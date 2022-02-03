Sixers' Seth Curry Questionable For Friday vs. Mavericks by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (back spasms) has been listed as questionable for Friday night’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, per the league’s injury report.

Curry missed out on the team’s loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday due to back issues. Averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists in his eighth season, Curry would be a significant loss for a 76ers team that is 7-3 in their past ten games and have put themselves in the running for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. His status will be worth tracking as we get closer to tip-off.

Curry has averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 42 starts this season. If he cannot go, expect guard Danny Green to remain in the starting lineup in his absence.

