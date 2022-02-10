Super Bowl LVI Best Long Shot Bets: High Risk, High Reward by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Super Bowl LVI is here and sportsbooks are offering props galore. It’s a sports bettor’s dream, with seemingly unlimited options to choose from, from a betting standpoint. We’ve combed through these offerings and selected a few of the best long-shot bets to make when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Winning a bet is great, but cashing a ticket with juicy plus odds is even better.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value. Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the week after this article is published.

Matthew Stafford (Rams) to throw an interception before a touchdown (+220)

Turnover-prone Matthew Stafford tied with rookie Trevor Lawrence for the most interceptions in the league (17). He’s cleaned up his act in the playoffs and that’s a big reason why the Rams have made it to the Super Bowl. That being said, he still threw an interception in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers and should have thrown another that was ultimately dropped by safety Jaquiski Tartt.

We expect the Rams to be pass-heavy in this matchup against a beatable Bengals secondary. While that should lead to a productive day from Stafford and this passing attack, it’s also very possible that it leads to interceptions as well. At this stage in Stafford’s career, we have enough data to know what kind of quarterback he is. He’s above average and has taken the Rams to another level offensively, tapping into new areas of the Sean McVay offense. That being said, he’s thrown 161 interceptions in his career and it would be a surprise to absolutely nobody if he added to that total on Sunday.

Odell Beckham (Rams) first touchdown scorer (+900)

For this bet to hit, we need Odell Beckham to score the first touchdown of the game. As we mentioned, the Cincinnati Bengals have a very beatable secondary, as they’ve allowed 4,222 passing yards during the regular season. Cooper Kupp will get his, assuredly, but it’s expected that he will draw the Bengals’ best coverman, slot corner Mike Hilton.

Beckham on the other hand operates primarily out wide, where he’ll draw favorable matchups against boundary corners Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple. The Rams should find success through the air in this clash and Beckham is likely to be a beneficiary in what is a winnable matchup. The first touchdown scorer prop is always left up somewhat to chance, but we’re getting favorable odds here on Beckham, who has been coming into his own and finding his identity in this offense since coming over from Cleveland mid-season.

Double Results: Los Angeles Rams – Cincinnati Bengals (+900)

This bet hits if the Rams are winning at halftime but the Bengals wind up victorious at the final whistle. As you may have grasped from the first two props, we’re more leaning toward the Rams in this matchup. That’s far from a sure thing, however, as the Bengals have shown incredible resiliency and poise for a team led by such young talent at critical positions.

Los Angeles is the better team on paper, but that often only gets you so far. We’re betting that the Rams grab the lead by the end of the first half and then if the Bengals win, it will be late thanks to more heroics by Joe Burrow. At this point, we would be foolish to ever count out Burrow. It’s likely the Rams lead at some point in this game, but it won’t feel comfortable unless it’s a blowout. Why won’t bettors holding Rams tickets be able to relax until the final whistle blows? Because Joe Burrow is really dang good!

The Chiefs seemed to think they had things in the bag when they were up 21-10 with the ball at the goal-line in the waning seconds of the first half and were set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half. Next thing you know, the Chiefs are home while Burrow and the Bengals are headed to Super Bowl LVI. We think this game script has a higher likelihood of hitting than the odds indicate.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

