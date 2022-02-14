Super Bowl LVII Odds: Chiefs, Bills With Best Prices To Win Next NFL Title The Super Bowl LVI champion Rams currently are 10-to-1 to repeat by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday by a 23-20 verdict, meaning Los Angeles now will enter the upcoming 2022 NFL campaign eyeing its title defense with many others trying to come for the throne.

Here is the first look Super Bowl LVII odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs +750

Buffalo Bills +750

Los Angeles Rams +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1400

Cincinnati Bengals +1400

Green Bay Packers +1600

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Denver Broncos +2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200

Tennessee Titans +2200

New England Patriots +2500

Arizona Cardinals +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +2500

Cleveland Browns +3000

Seattle Seahawks +3500

New Orleans Saints +3500

Minnesota Vikings +3500

Miami Dolphins +4000

Philadelphia Eagles +4000

Las Vegas Raiders +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers +5000

Washington Commanders +5000

Atlanta Falcons +5000

Carolina Panthers +5000

Chicago Bears +8000

New York Giants +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000

Houston Texans +15000

New York Jets +15000

Detroit Lions +15000

Interesting to see the Bills and Chiefs atop the betting board given the fact neither even made it to Super Bowl LVI, but given the dramatics of their AFC divisional-round game, they’ll enter the season with plenty of hype.

Of course, questions surrounding that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson and so many others could play a major role in how these prices look in the ensuing months.

