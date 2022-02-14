Super Bowl LVII Odds: Chiefs, Bills With Best Prices To Win Next NFL Title
The Super Bowl LVI champion Rams currently are 10-to-1 to repeat
The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday by a 23-20 verdict, meaning Los Angeles now will enter the upcoming 2022 NFL campaign eyeing its title defense with many others trying to come for the throne.
Here is the first look Super Bowl LVII odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kansas City Chiefs +750
Buffalo Bills +750
Los Angeles Rams +1000
Dallas Cowboys +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Cincinnati Bengals +1400
Green Bay Packers +1600
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Denver Broncos +2000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200
Tennessee Titans +2200
New England Patriots +2500
Arizona Cardinals +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +2500
Cleveland Browns +3000
Seattle Seahawks +3500
New Orleans Saints +3500
Minnesota Vikings +3500
Miami Dolphins +4000
Philadelphia Eagles +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Washington Commanders +5000
Atlanta Falcons +5000
Carolina Panthers +5000
Chicago Bears +8000
New York Giants +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Houston Texans +15000
New York Jets +15000
Detroit Lions +15000
Interesting to see the Bills and Chiefs atop the betting board given the fact neither even made it to Super Bowl LVI, but given the dramatics of their AFC divisional-round game, they’ll enter the season with plenty of hype.
Of course, questions surrounding that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson and so many others could play a major role in how these prices look in the ensuing months.
