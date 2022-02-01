Take Texas Tech to Cover -5 vs. Texas: Buy, Buy, Buy

#23 Texas Longhorns (16-5) vs. #14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5) Date: 02/1/2022 Time: 09:00 PM Location: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Texas Longhorns (+160) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-205) Spread: Texas Longhorns (+5) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-5) Game Total: 123.0

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders News and Notes

It’s an old-fashioned Texas showdown in the Big 12 tonight as the Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas Longhorns.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Both clubs boast some of the stingiest defensive units in the nation. Texas is tops in scoring defense at 54.5 PPG, while Texas Tech sits 17th at 60.3 PPG.

In what’s expected to be a low-scoring affair, The Morning After’s Ben Stevens is laying five points and going with favored Texas Tech this evening.

As Stevens notes, the Red Raiders have been far better against the number than their Texas counterpart, posting a 14-7 mark compared to the Longhorns record of 9-12. Texas Tech has also successfully covered in each of its past three wins, while Texas has yet to cover as an underdog this season.

We recommend rolling with Mark Adams’ Raiders and expect them to cover at -5.

