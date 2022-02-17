The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to extend Jessie Bates by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

During media availability, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that the team is looking to extend safety Jessie Bates before the start of next season.

In 2021, Bates had the fourth-most tackles on the Bengals with 88, including the most solo tackles with 67. He also had four passes defended, one interception, and one recovered fumble. Bates was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and had 407 tackles, 35 passes defended, and ten interceptions in the four seasons since.

Last season was the last on Bates’s previous contract. Cincinnati is slated to have the fourth-most cap space heading into the offseason with $48.9 million available. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers have more.

Expectations are that Bates will command something in the range of $70 million over four years.

