Top Friday Night NBA Props: Get Behind Mitchell And The Jazz, Fade Lofty Total For Oubre From The Perimeter

After Thursday’s climactic end to the NBA’s trade deadline, seven games now await us to start the weekend’s action and to go with it, we’ve got a pair of player props you should consider. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Donovan Mitchell To Score 25+ Points & Utah To Win (+130)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has done his part in leading his team to yet another successful season as they are well within contention of hosting a series in the first round of this year’s postseason. The All-Star has poured it in from the field, averaging 25.4 points per game and finding his way to 25 points quite a bit this season. Mitchell has done so in 25 of his 43 starts thus far and with the 13-43 Orlando Magic coming to town, it’s entirely possible he does is here again. At +106 to do so in this matchup, you can see even better odds when you pair it with a Utah Jazz win, priced at -1,100 on its own. A climb from just +106 to +130 may not feel like much, but when you factor in that Utah is 18-7 in those 25 games where Mitchell reaches this threshold, it feels silly to not take the Jazz along with him.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Under 2.5 Made Threes (+132)

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has grown into a perfect role off the bench as a solid sharpshooter who can heat up at a moment’s notice. But, those games can often shift averages a bit as his outlying monster performances may leave room for some potential value towards the under in some spots, which is what we will be going with here. Oubre’s total is set at 2.5 three-pointers for Friday night against the Detroit Pistons and there looks to be some value to stay below the number as he has fallen short of this total in 26 of 50 games this season. That number doesn’t seem too exciting given how close it is to 50 percent, but the price of +132 is what should stick out here on something that has been merely a coin flip for Oubre all season long. It’s as simple as that and when betting on a player who can go from three-straight unders to knocking down ten triples in a single game, that may be the best way to attack his totals. Go with under 2.5 made threes for Oubre on Friday night.

