Top Sunday Night NBA Props: Fade Horford's Heightened Total, Look For McCollum To Have Another Big Night

We wrap up the weekend with seven matchups on Sunday night’s NBA slate as we have some big-timers headlining the action. We’ve got a pair of player props that hold some value in the NBA to go with the games.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Al Horford Under 10.5 Points (-122)

We don’t often back unders, but this one is too good to pass up. Boston Celtics forward Al Horford has been a solid contributor for the team since they re-acquired him via trade prior to the start of the season. However, his season-long game logs do not point towards the over at this number by any means. Horford has cleared this threshold just four times in his past 16 games. His current role doesn’t contain enough volume for the five-time All-Star to reach this total with just 7.3 field goal attempts in that 16-game span.

CJ McCollum To Score 30+ Points (+230)

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is certainly still getting adjusted to his new team, but the eight-year veteran has shown up in a big way through his first five games there. McCollum has poured in 30 or more points in four of those five games and is seeing volume that you would expect from a team’s top option, putting up 21.2 field goal attempts per game in that span. It’s the first time we’ve seen McCollum in a primary scoring role and he is undoubtedly embracing it, as will we.

